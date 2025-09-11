MARTA Interim CEO announces plans to boost safety by adding more officers

ATLANTA — MARTA’s new leadership has big plans to move the transit agency forward, with safety as a top priority.

Interim CEO Jonathan Hunt said the agency is focusing on strengthening its police force.

“We’re going to add 10 more field protector specialists. We’re going to look to add 30 more sworn officers,” Hunt said. “MPD will be fully staffed at approximately 250 officers by the end of Q4 of this year.”

Hunt said while MARTA is considered one of the safest transit agencies in the country, not everyone feels that way. That perception has led MARTA police to increase patrols, and officials hope adding more officers will help to improve public safety.

Hunt also noted that violent crime is down 16 percent since last year.