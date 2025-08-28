MARTA adding extra rail service for busy Labor Day weekend in Atlanta

ATLANTA — MARTA is ramping up service ahead of what’s expected to be a packed Labor Day weekend in downtown Atlanta.

Starting Thursday and running through Monday, the transit agency is adding more trains to help move riders to several major events, including Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the Big Peach Sizzler race.

Officials say a special schedule will be in place Saturday, August 30, with trains starting at 5 a.m. and running every 12 minutes until 4 p.m. to accommodate the Dragon Con parade and the first football matchup at the Benz.

On Sunday and Monday, rail service will begin at 6 a.m. MARTA says it will run a regular Saturday schedule on Labor Day.

The added service comes as the Atlanta City Council awaits a separate briefing from MARTA on safety and security concerns.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story