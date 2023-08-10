MARTA to add additional rail, buses for Beyoncé’s 3 shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority will provide additional rail and bus services this weekend in anticipation of big crowds for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

>> Take MARTA to Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour

The Grammy Award winner will have shows in Atlanta on Friday, Saturday and Monday, with the concerts scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Gates for the concert will open at 6 p.m.

Beyoncé released “Renaissance,” her seventh album, in July of 2022. Her last tour was “On the Run II” in 2018, which featured her husband, rapper Jay-Z.

MARTA saw more than 100,000 riders on a weekend earlier this year which featured shows from both Taylor Swift and Janet Jackson in downtown Atlanta.

Two hours before Beyoncé's concerts, there will be a dedicated train shuttle taking customers between Five Points Station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium Station.

MARTA said that the Bey Hive should leave the stadium immediately after the concert and head to either the Mercedes-Benz or Vine City Stations.

Bus shuttles will be available from Vine City to West End Stations for those traveling southbound from the concert.

Transit Ambassadors and MARTA Police will be in rail stations to assist riders get to their right destination.





