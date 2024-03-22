Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson

ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed a motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The move came as the House of Representatives voted in favor of a spending bill that would avoid another government shutdown.

“It is the will of our voters, and it is the will of Republicans across the country that this bill should not be brought to the floor -- that this bill will, will absolutely destroy our majority and we’ll tell every single one of our voters that this majority is a failure,” Greene said on the House floor Friday.

Greene’s “motion to vacate” comes about five months after former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was removed in similar fashion.

With the narrowest majority in modern times, Johnson has a weak grasp on his Republicans in the House, The Associated Press reports.

Greene has warned she would try to remove the speaker if he pushes ahead with a package to support Ukraine as it battles Russia’s invasion.

Johnson, who has refused to put a $95 billion Senate-passed national security package with Ukraine funds to a House vote, has nevertheless promised to fund Ukraine as the next priority.

“No Republican in the House of Representatives in good conscience can vote for this bill. It is a complete departure of all of our principles, especially if you call yourself pro-life,” Greene said.

Under current House rules, any member can make the motion privileged, which would require leaders to schedule a vote within two legislative days. But it can also simply sit until lawmakers return next month.

The House is scheduled to leave town for a two-week spring recess at the end of Friday’s session, and it’s doubtful any vote on removing Johnson, of Louisiana, would be imminent.

It’s doubtful any vote on Johnson’s removal would be imminent. Johnson’s spokesman says he’s “focused on governing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

©2024 Cox Media Group