Marjorie Taylor Greene announces she is not running for governor

ATLANTA, GA — Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she is not going to run for governor on Tuesday.

The Georgia Congresswoman announced on social media, “the state of affairs in Georgia concern me and I will leave it at that.”

“If I were running for Governor, I would have a platform and a detailed plan, much different than the others, that would save our sweet home state of Georgia, our precious hardworking businesses, and give our much loved children a bright future,” Greene said.

I’m always dismayed by constant rumors about me and people who claim I am doing things, yet have not spoken to me about anything I am doing or not doing. If you have not heard it straight from me, then it is likely not true.



If I was running for governor the entire world would… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 29, 2025

Greene says she’s been dismayed by constant rumors about her. She says if she was running for governor, the entire world would know it because she would be all over the state of Georgia campaigning.

Greene also says she would have ads running and she would be raising “scary amounts” of money.

Greene has stated previously that she is not running for Senate, either.

Currently, there are five candidates officially in the running for the governor’s race next year.

The include Republicans Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and current Attorney General Chris Carr, and Democrats former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, current state Sen. Jason Esteves, and the Rev. Olu Brown.