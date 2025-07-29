Local

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces she is not running for governor

By Miles Montgomery
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, GA — Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she is not going to run for governor on Tuesday.

The Georgia Congresswoman announced on social media, “the state of affairs in Georgia concern me and I will leave it at that.”

“If I were running for Governor, I would have a platform and a detailed plan, much different than the others, that would save our sweet home state of Georgia, our precious hardworking businesses, and give our much loved children a bright future,” Greene said.

Greene says she’s been dismayed by constant rumors about her. She says if she was running for governor, the entire world would know it because she would be all over the state of Georgia campaigning.

Greene also says she would have ads running and she would be raising “scary amounts” of money.

Greene has stated previously that she is not running for Senate, either.

Currently, there are five candidates officially in the running for the governor’s race next year.

The include Republicans Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and current Attorney General Chris Carr, and Democrats former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, current state Sen. Jason Esteves, and the Rev. Olu Brown.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

