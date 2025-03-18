Marietta School Board votes on new security system for middle and high schools

MARIETTA, GA — The Marietta School Board is set to vote today on a new security measure aimed at enhancing safety in middle and high schools.

Superintendent Grant Rivera emphasized that the proposed system is different from the AI-powered weapon detection technology approved last month. “This is distinctly different than what we approved last month. Last month we approved AI weapon detection, the weapon that is powered through artificial intelligence,” Rivera stated.

While the AI technology integrates with each school’s camera network, the new pass-through weapons detection system functions similarly to the security scanners used at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Rivera noted that a trial period at district football and basketball games was successful, leading officials to consider expanding the system to secondary schools.

The school board is voting on a plan to invest $500,000 in the security upgrade. Rivera reiterated that the technology mirrors what has already been implemented at Marietta sports events. “It’s also the same thing for those in the Marietta community that we’ve used this past year at football games and basketball games,” he said.

If approved, the pass-through weapons detection system will be installed in Marietta Middle and High Schools, providing an additional layer of security alongside the AI-powered system introduced last month.