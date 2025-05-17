Local

Marietta Police searching for missing woman with dementia

By Ann Powell
56-year-old Elizabeth Jones (Marietta Police Department)
COBB COUNTY, GA — The Marietta Police Department are asking the public’s help in finding an woman who went missing Friday afternoon in Cobb County.

56-year-old Elizabeth Jones was reported missing around 8 p.m. Friday.

The Cobb County Police Department Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) reports she was last seen on camera walking across the in intersection of Austell Road and Cochran in the afternoon.

At the time of her disappearance, Jones was wearing a navy blue top, gray, long sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, and gray sneakers.

Police are asking if anyone has any information of her whereabouts or if you see her, please call 911.

