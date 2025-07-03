COBB COUNTY, GA — In a bizarre turn of events, Marietta police say alleged shoplifting victims are now robbery suspects.

Around 6 p.m. on June 29, police say the owner of Ace Liquors at 585 Franklin Gateway and a friend held a man at gunpoint after reporting he had shoplifted from the store.

Liquor store manager, 31-year-old Shivamkumar Patel of Smyrna reported that 32-year-old Jeremy Minter of Acworth had previously shoplifted from the store and was inside the store again.

After officer’s arrived, they issued Minter a Criminal Trespass warning at the request of Patel.

This would mean that Minter was prohibited from re-entering the store for five years. Minter signed the CT form and then left the premises without incident.

However, one hour later, officers were called back to the business for a report of an armed robbery.

Upon arriving, they found Minter and Patel both inside the store, but Minter claimed he was the victim of a robbery, by none other than Patel and one of his friends.

Minter said that before officers arrived to issue Minter the CT form, Patel and his friend, 25-year-old Anil Yaganti of Marietta held him at gunpoint inside the store and took turns searching his car.

Minter claimed that after he had signed the CT form and left, he realized his handgun was missing from his vehicle.

Officers questioned all three men, cross-examining them and discovering discrepancies Patel and Yaganti made.

A search warrant was acquired to check the store CCTV, where the video confirmed Minter’s side of the story.

Minter’s handgun was recovered and returned to him. Patel and Yaganti were arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Both are being held without bond.

Patel has been charged with Aggravated assault, Armed robbery, Entering auto with intent to commit theft, Kidnapping, and False imprisonment, and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Yaganti has been charged with Aggravated assault, Armed robbery, Entering auto with intent to commit theft, Kidnapping, and False imprisonment.