Marietta Police investigate hit-and-run that left pedestrian critically injured

MARIETTA, GA — The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries late Friday night.

Officers responded to Westside Plaza, located at the corner of Powder Springs Rd and Sandtown Rd, around 11:30 p.m. on April 25, 2025. According to the initial investigation, 19-year-old Jeremias Escalante Perez of Virginia was either walking or standing in the parking lot when an unknown male driver in a silver Infiniti G35 began driving recklessly and performing burnouts.

Authorities say the Infiniti struck and dragged Perez while attempting to exit the parking lot. The driver fled the scene without stopping to offer aid. Perez was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Officer J. Henderson at 770-794-5384. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Marietta Police Department app or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.