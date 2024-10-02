Marietta man among 5 dead, including 6-year-old, in North Carolina plane crash

MANTEO, N.C. — A Marietta man was among those killed when a plane went down near the Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

A Cirrus SR-22 airplane crashed into a wooded area at the National Park around 5 p.m. on Saturday. None of the five people on board survived the crash.

On Tuesday, the National Park Service identified the victims as:

Shashwat Ajit Adhikari, 31, of Silver Spring, Maryland

Jason Ray Campbell, 43, Southern Pines, North Carolina

Kate McAllister Neely, 39, of Southern Pines, North Carolina

Matthew Arthur Fassnacht, 44, of Marietta, Georgia

An unidentified 6-year-old child

After crashing, officials said the plane caught fire.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investig