Local

Marietta man among 5 dead, including 6-year-old, in North Carolina plane crash

A woman is facing multiple charges after her children were found dead inside a house in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Police car (Артем Константин)

MANTEO, N.C. — A Marietta man was among those killed when a plane went down near the Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

A Cirrus SR-22 airplane crashed into a wooded area at the National Park around 5 p.m. on Saturday. None of the five people on board survived the crash.

On Tuesday, the National Park Service identified the victims as:

  • Shashwat Ajit Adhikari, 31, of Silver Spring, Maryland
  • Jason Ray Campbell, 43, Southern Pines, North Carolina
  • Kate McAllister Neely, 39, of Southern Pines, North Carolina
  • Matthew Arthur Fassnacht, 44, of Marietta, Georgia
  • An unidentified 6-year-old child

After crashing, officials said the plane caught fire.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investig

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!