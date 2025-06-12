Local

Marietta to increase water rates starting July 1

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

MARIETTA, GA — Marietta residents will see a slight increase in their water bills starting this summer.

City officials announced a 3.5% rate hike will take effect July 1, citing rising costs from the Cobb County Water System. The increase will result in an average $1.25 monthly bump for typical residential customers.

According to Marietta Water, the higher rates are due to increased expenses related to wastewater treatment, infrastructure maintenance, and regulatory compliance passed on from the county system.

Marietta joins a growing list of metro Atlanta communities adjusting utility rates to keep up with rising operational costs.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

