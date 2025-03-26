Manufacturing plant in Bartow County under investigation for labor trafficking allegations

CARTERSVILLE, GA — The Atlanta FBI office executed federal search warrants Wednesday afternoon at a Bartow County company after allegations were made that they are using fraud and coercion to induce Chinese nationals and other immigrants to work for them.

According to a written statement on the FBI’s Facebook page, authorities are actively investigating Wellmade Industries and several residences in the Bartow County area for ongoing labor trafficking allegations.

Special agents and at least 20 linguists are on the scene to assist over a hundred potential victims.

The FBI says although there’s a large police presence right now in Cartersville, they want to assure people in the area that there is no immediate threat to the public.