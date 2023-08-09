Manhunt ends with murder suspect captured in Hall County, second suspect arrested

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A murder suspect who was on the run in Hall County has been arrested after a multi-agency manhunt.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said state and local officials were searching for Keegan Phillips, 23, on Tuesday afternoon.

A Gillsville resident spotted Phillips in Hall County and notified local authorities.

Deputies say he was found and taken into custody by a K9.

Now, a second suspect has been arrested and charged.

The GBI and the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Lee Peppers, 62, of Lula, Georgia has been charged with concealing a death and unlawful disposal of a body.

Deputies said Phillips was wanted on murder charges for a homicide that happened on Sunday, Aug. 6, in Rabun County.

On Sunday, the GBI regional investigative office in Cleveland was requested by the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office to assist them in a murder investigation.

Based on the information received, agents and deputies found the body of the victim on Monday, Aug. 7 in the Chattahoochee - Oconee National Forest.

Jake and Marissa Smith witnessed the takedown.

“We saw them take him down basically… and put in in handcuffs. We asked the cop did they get him - they got him,” said Jake Smith.

“Everybody was scared and locking their doors,” he continued.

Investigators arrested Phillips along Channel Drive of Bryant Quarter Road.

Cattle rancher Todd Martin believes he may have unknowingly spooked the fugitive, flushing him off of his land.

“I got a pasture across the road I got cattle on it. We down to check on them,” said Martin. “There was couple of strands of barbwire that were cut. They were cut Saturday. I saw couple of boot prints. I don’t know if it’s his. But where he walked out there, that’s where my property was so.”

Deputies did not say who Phillips is suspected of murdering or his motive.

Phillips is in the Rabun County Detention Center.

©2023 Cox Media Group