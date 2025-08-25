Manhunt continues for suspect involved in domestic dispute in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — Some Forsyth County students may be delayed in getting home Monday evening because of an ongoing manhunt.

The search for a suspect in a domestic incident centers on an area including Old Atlanta Road and the area between Highway 141 and Windermere Road, south to Sharon Road.

A school spokeswoman says due to the increased police presence, some buses may be delayed, but no schools are on lockdown.

She says some parents were given the option to pick up their children.

Investigators are looking for 26-year-old Brendan Lombardi, who’s believed to be wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

They say he’s wanted for a dispute that involves serious injuries.

If anyone sees the suspect, deputies say don’t approach him but call 911.