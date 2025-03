ATLANTA — A Lithonia man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to taking upskirt photos of women in metro Atlanta.

According to police, 50-year-old Jesse Kirk pled guilty to using his cell phone to take videos of women without them knowing.

The first incident happened at a Brookhaven Costco in July of 2019, police say. A similar incident happened at a Target in Newnan in 2023, police say.

Kirk is a registered sex offender, according to police.