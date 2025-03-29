Local

Man dies from leg injury he suffered while running from officers, Atlanta police say

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — A man has died after Atlanta police say he suffered a serious leg injury while trying to escape from officers on Friday.

Officers responded to a report of an argument and gunshots being fired at 273 William Nye Drive around 5:23 p.m.

When officers attempted to talk with one of the men in the home, the man ran away. After a brief foot chase, officers found him suffering from an apparent leg injury.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Investigators with the Homicide Unit as well as investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) responded to investigate.

