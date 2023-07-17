Man who kidnapped, killed ex-girlfriend abducted her a year ago to the day, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have confirmed that a woman who was kidnapped and killed by her ex-boyfriend overnight, had been kidnapped by him in a separate incident a year ago to the day.

Cameron Hopkins is accused of abducting Khaliyah Jones Sunday night from the Wingstop where she worked in Fayetteville. After leading officers on a chase through Fayette and Clayton counties, Hopkins shot and killed Jones outside Lovejoy High School.

Hopkins is now facing malice murder, kidnapping and other charges in Jones’ death.

Our partners at Channel 2 Action News previously reported on another kidnapping incident involving the former couple that happened one year ago.

On July 16, 2022, Lovejoy police said Hopkins approached Jones’ car with a gun at 6:15 p.m. at the Walmart off Tara Blvd. Police said Hopkins then broke the window and dragged her out of the car and into his own before speeding off.

The car later stopped somewhere in the Macon area where Jones jumped out of the car and ran to a nearby business for help. Police charged Hopkins with kidnaping, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and criminal damage to property.

This past Sunday, police said Hopkins kidnapped Jones from her workplace. 911 callers told police that a man, identified as Hopkins, came into the Wingstop and took Jones at gunpoint.

One of the callers said they left in a red Camaro, which officers later spotted and began to follow. Police said that Hopkins eventually sped away from officers and a chase ended outside Lovejoy High School in Clayton County.

Fayetteville police said their officers did a PIT maneuver to end the chase and they heard several gunshots fired inside the car. They said Hopkins also fired shots at the officers’ cars.

Hopkins will now face kidnapping and aggravated assault charges in Fayetteville and malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

