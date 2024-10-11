Man who defecated on Pride flag in Atlanta charged with hate crime

ATLANTA — A Pennsylvania man has been indicted for a hate crime in Atlanta after an incident in August.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced on Friday that a grand jury indicted Ralph George Drabic for defecating on an LGBTQ+ Pride flag.

“Removing an LGBTQ flag from an exhibition booth, relocating it to another part of the hall, defecating on it and leaving it to be discovered by the participants of Global Black Pride,” said Willis.

The DA’s office displayed a picture of the desecrated pride flag with the more graphic parts censored at a news conference on Friday afternoon.

“If anything is done to violate the people that come here to celebrate rights, we are going to use the fullest extent of the law to prosecute them.”

Drabic, who has not yet been arrested, was indicted on two counts, including criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

Willis told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington the counts were enhanced to hate crimes because it is believed Drabic was motivated by bias and prejudice.

“Just an act of hate,” Willis added.

Atlanta Pride is scheduled for this weekend, and Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said police will be out in force to keep everyone safe.

“Plain clothes resources deployed as well, and we’re working with our state and federal partners to make sure we’re alert for any threat that may arise,” he said.