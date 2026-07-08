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Man wanted for sex crimes arrested in metro Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Addison Carzell (Riverdale Police)
By Miles Montgomery

RIVERDALE, GA — A suspect who was wanted on sexual felony charges was taken down by a K-9 and later arrested in metro Atlanta.

Riverdale Police officials say Addison Carzell had an active warrant for aggravated sodomy - a classified sexual felony.

Police say Carzell tried to escape through a back door at a property along Highway 85.

A Riverdale K9 later located Carzell a short distance away, police officials say.

Officers removed a gun in his possession and he was taken into custody without further incident.

He was taken to the Clayton County Jail for booking.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer



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