Man wanted for kidnapping, beating & robbing Henry County teenager

HAMPTON, Ga. — The Hampton Police Department is asking for your help to locate a man wanted for kidnapping.

Police said William Kyle Latham is wanted after they received reports of a kidnapping in Bedrock Community on Oct. 17.

According to police, Latham, also known as Ky, kidnapped a 16-year-old, took the teen to DeKalb County, and beat and robbed the victim. Police did not release any information about the victim.

Hampton Police have warrants out for Latham’s arrest. Police said if you see him, call 911.

