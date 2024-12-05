Local

Man wanted for allegedly shooting three people in South Carolina arrested in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — A man wanted for allegedly shooting three people in Seneca, South Carolina is captured in metro Atlanta.

Gwinnett County Police Corporal Juan Madiedo says officers started searching for 20-year-old Emmanuel Williams after getting word that he may have been in the county.

“Our officers utilizing the FLOCK cameras around the county, was able to find the suspect’s vehicle near Sugarloaf and Duluth Highway.”

Officers were eventually able to use a pit maneuver to stop his vehicle. He was quickly arrested and will be extradited to South Carolina. One of the people he’s accused of shooting is a 1-year-old.



