DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing murder charges. DeKalb County Police say he walked into the Atlanta VA Medical Center and confessed to killing his girlfriend.

The VA contacted DeKalb County Police about the confession on Jun. 18. Officers then went to Shetland Dr. where they found the victim.

Chadrick Gray, 43, is charged with murder.

WSB has reached out to police to learn more about the victim and the circumstances of the confession.

©2023 Cox Media Group