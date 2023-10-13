Man sues over the way he was Tased by former Gwinnett County officer, receiving head injuries

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A former Gwinnett County police officer is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly using excessive force by deploying a Taser on a man in mid-air.

Body camera video shows the October 2021 traffic stop for a broken taillight that led to the encounter within minutes of the initial stop.

Former Gwinnett County Police Officer Chase Weber pulled over a car with Angelo Black as a passenger on Pleasant Hill Road near Mall Blvd in Duluth.

The driver was arrested without incident for having an outstanding warrant.

As Black was about to be searched, Black ran from officers and jumped toward a parking lot four feet below.

Weber deployed the Taser, causing Black to land awkwardly on his head, causing head and brain injuries, according to the lawsuit filed this week.

“He was Tased in midair,” said attorney Reginald Greene, one of the attorneys representing Angelo Black.

The lawsuit alleges the Taser never should have been used when Black was so close to a ledge.

“It’s understood that he fled the scene,” Greene said. “But you can’t pursue him in a manner that is unreasonable for the amount of force that’s required.”

In the initial incident report, another officer wrote that Weber used a Taser “after Black had already made it onto the ground.”

Weber also injured his back when he fell.

When asked why his client ran from officers, Greene said concerns about excessive force in general may have played a role.

“Most encounters with law enforcement could end very badly,” Greene said. “A lot of people are worried, concerned, scared that, you know, it’s going to turn sideways. He may have had some issues that he legally didn’t want to stay in the officer’s presence.”

Officers searched the car and found two guns along with 50 grams of cocaine. Police charged Black with trafficking cocaine along with weapons charges and obstruction.

“My client is still feeling the effects of his injuries,” Greene said.

