ATLANTA — A 31-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in northwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 12:50 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

Police said the victim had a stab wound to his right arm after investigators say he was involved in a domestic dispute.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police did not say if any arrests were made.