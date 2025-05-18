Local

Man stabbed multiple times walks across Gainesville highway for help

By WSB Radio News Staff

GAINESVILLE, GA — A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times during an argument and then crossing a busy highway to seek help.

The incident happened along Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville, where police say a dispute between two men escalated when 44-year-old TJ Williams pulled a knife and attacked the victim.

Despite suffering multiple stab wounds, the 43-year-old victim managed to cross the highway and reach a nearby restaurant, where emergency services were called. He was transported to the hospital and remains in serious condition.

Williams has been arrested and is facing aggravated assault charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

