Man spends all night barricaded inside Winder home surrounded by SWAT

WINDER, Ga. — A man in Winder spent more than seven hours barricaded inside his home after police responded to a domestic dispute.

Officers were called to a home on Alberta Lane in the Calgary Downs subdivision off of Hwy. 211 at 10 p.m. on Friday night.

They say Patrick Ramon Cole, 50, had been arguing with his wife and tried stopping her from using her phone to call for help.

When he found out the police were on their way, he went inside and said he wouldn’t go peacefully if officers showed up.

For the next seven hours, he refused to leave the house or talk to officers.

The Barrow County SWAT team came to the home since officers knew Cole had guns inside.

Every once in a while, officers could see Cole through a window with a pistol in his hands, shouting for officers to leave.

Cole surrendered at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. He was arrested and taken to the Barrow County Detention Center.

He is being charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction, simple battery, simple assault and criminal property damage.