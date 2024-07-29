Man shot Saturday at Newton County bar dies, suspect charged with murder

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A McDonough man has been charged with murder after the man he is accused of shooting in a Newton County bar on Saturday died from his injuries.

Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Porterdale Bar and Grill at 52 Broad Street after 9 p.m. and found Kyle Fowler, 68, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Fowler died later that night.

Deputies arrested William Brown, 34, and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault, murder, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1403.