Man shot outside Buckhead business after trying to stop suspects allegedly breaking into his vehicle

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta Police Department new car

Atlanta Police Department new car (Photo courtesy of APD)

ATLANTA - A man is hospitalized after being shot Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to a person shot at 550 Pharr Rd. in northeast Atlanta.

The address lists a wide range of retail shops and dining options.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital.

Atlanta investigators believed the victim was shot after approaching the suspect’s vehicle that was parked next to his. APD said the suspect(s) in the vehicle appeared to be breaking into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim’s identity was not released.

Authorities did not announce any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

