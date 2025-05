ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Wednesday evening in Atlanta.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Springdale Road after reports of a shooting just after 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim was not released by police.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.