Man shot, killed at apartment complex after picking up package identified

Person shot, killed at apartment complex in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex located at the corner of a busy intersection.

The shooting happened on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. at the Harlow Apartments off Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway.

Marietta police confirmed the victim has died from his injuries. Police said officers are searching the complex and surrounding businesses for a suspect.

Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Kenneth Cunningham II, who lived at the complex.

Police described the shooter as a “slender” man who is approximately six feet tall.

Officers used K-9s as well as technology to gather initial evidence and identify the potential suspect, whose name has not been released.

“Investigators are confident this was not a random act of violence, and there are no indicators that the public is at risk at this time,” police said.

