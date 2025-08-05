Man sentenced to life in prison for violent home invasion in DeKalb County

BROOKHAVEN, GA — A DeKalb County man is sentenced to life in prison plus 26 years to serve for a violent home invasion and stabbing in Brookhaven.

It happened in September 2020 at a home on North Druid Hills Drive. The DeKalb County DA’s office says 60-year-old Jimmy David Mills entered the home around 4PM where a woman was showering after putting her baby down for a nap.

The DeKalb County DA’s office says that’s when she heard an alert from her security system.

He entered the bathroom, and she started screaming, alerting her husband, who heard her over his noise cancelling headphones.

Mills then got in a violent confrontation with the husband, stabbing the man multiple times in the stomach and face.

Mills ran from the home and was eventually arrested after he was spotted walking down the street.

A jury found him guilty of Home Invasion in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Knife During the Commission of Certain Felonies, and Criminal Trespass.