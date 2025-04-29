Man sentenced to 20 years after being found guilty of multiple charges tied to fatal crash in 2022

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A Douglas County jury finds a man guilty of multiple charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct for being responsible for a fatal crash two years ago.

Prosecutors say on January 14, 2022, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash. 45-year-old Kristopher Graf and his wife, Stacy Edwards, were both intoxicated and fighting while driving down I-20 near exit 37.

Graf, who was in the passenger’s seat, flung himself from the moving vehicle while at speeds around 80 miles an hour. He survived but suffered numerous injuries.

He ended up in the middle of the interstate.

A semi-truck driving in the middle lane swerved to miss him and that caused several other vehicles to crash which killed two and injured several others.

Graf is sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Of the verdict, District Attorney Dalia Racine stated, “The absurd recklessness demonstrated by these defendants resulted in a chain reaction that took and altered numerous lives that day. While this verdict will not bring back the lives lost or heal the life altering injuries caused, we hope that the jury’s finding will help on their journey to find peace and healing. We appreciate the diligence of our team and law enforcement in securing the verdict that allowed the Douglas County citizens to return a verdict that spoke the truth about what happened that day.”