Man says he shot, killed man who tried to rob him after inviting friends to his Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Officers are investigating a Sunday night homicide in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood.

An Atlanta police spokesperson said that officers received a call around 9:30 p.m. about a shooting at a party.

Officers then found a dead man in his 20s who has still not been identified.

The shooter says he’s not facing charges because he shot the man in self-defense.

Joe said he and his roommate invited a friend over to watch football on Sunday night. He believes that friend had two other people come to the door and pull on gun on him,

“I told them to leave. They left with no contest. When I turn around, there’s a barrel of a gun to my face. My roommate wrestled the victim to the ground with the gun pointed to me…which they separated and I opened fire in self-defense,” Joe said. “The victim had a gun in his hand and everything.”

He believes those other men were trying to rob him.

A police spokesperson told Gehlbach that the homeowner shot and killed the man during a party, but didn’t comment on what led up to the shooting.

The shooting happened blocks away from Center Parc Stadium which was formerly Turner Field.