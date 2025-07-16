Man robs Atlanta bank, escapes on scooter near Ansley Park

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man who robbed a PNC Bank on Monroe Drive near Ansley Park Tuesday afternoon before fleeing the scene on a scooter.

Investigators say the suspect did not appear to be armed but used verbal threats to carry out the robbery. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Nearby residents, surprised by the unusual nature of the crime, told Channel 2 Action News the area is typically quiet and safe. “Hey, we live in a big city and these things happen, so it certainly won’t change my behavior,” one resident said. Another remarked, “It’s just a really bizarre crime,” while one noted, “The scooter is probably the headline takeaway.”

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Atlanta Police.