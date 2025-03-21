Local

Man pulled over for using phone while driving leads to sizeable drug bust in Clayton County

Marijuana Bust Lake City Distracted driving led Metro Atlanta police to an unexpected discovery Wednesday evening.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A traffic stop for a hands-free device violation turns into a sizeable drug bust in Clayton County Friday morning.

A man using his cell phone while driving was pulled over on Forest Parkway in Lake City.

The officer noticed the smell of marijuana and the driver admitted to having less than an ounce, but a probable cause search turned up 32 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in the trunk totaling nearly nine pounds.

The driver is now facing numerous drug and traffic charges, as well as possession of firearm during the commission of a crime after the search also reveals a handgun under the driver’s seat. The car also has expired plates.

Police have not revealed the man’s name, but he is being held at the Clayton County jail.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.

