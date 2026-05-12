Man pleads guilty in theft of unreleased Beyoncé music in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man accused of stealing unreleased music connected to Beyoncé ahead of her “Cowboy Carter” concert in Atlanta has pleaded guilty.

Kelvin Evans entered the plea one day after jury selection began in the case.

Evans was sentenced to five years, with two years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation.

“I’m not going to say I’m in fact guilty, but I’m doing it to the best of my knowledge, I’m guilty,” Evans said.

After some confusion during the hearing, Evans pleaded guilty to one felony count of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

Investigators said surveillance cameras inside an Atlanta parking garage captured Evans breaking into an SUV rented by Beyoncé’s choreography team two days before the “Cowboy Carter” concert in Atlanta.

Police said hard drives containing unreleased music, laptops and other items were stolen from the vehicle.

Investigators said members of Beyoncé’s choreography team called 911 last summer to report the theft from the rented vehicle in an Atlanta parking lot.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.