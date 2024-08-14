Man pleads guilty in I-85 chase, crash that killed GSP trooper

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man has pleaded guilty in a chase and crash that killed a Georgia State trooper on Interstate 85 earlier this year.

Trooper Jimmy Cenescar, 28, died while working for Georgia State Patrol on Jan. 28. GSP said he was trying to stop a motorcyclist on the run on when his patrol car hit an embankment near SR 317 in Suwanee.

Police arrested and charged Gerson Ayala-Rodriguez in Cenescar’s death. On Wednesday, Gwinnett County Superior Court confirmed that Ayala-Rodriguez agreed to a plea deal.

Judge Tracey Mason sentenced Ayala-Rodriguez to 22 years in prison with 17 to serve.