Local

Man known as “Da Vinci” accused of slashing tents at a homeless encampment arrested

By WSB Radio News Staff
Homeless tents Atlanta police identified the man slashing tents at a homeless camp as Daniel Barnett, who calls himself “Davinci Barcelo.” (Submitted, WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police say the man caught on camera slashing tents at a homeless encampment near Ebenezer Baptist Church on Old Wheat Street is now under arrest.

42-year-old Daniel Barnett, also known as “Da Vinci Barcelo,” was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon while at the Fulton County courthouse for an unrelated case.

He was identified by members of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Barnett faces seven counts of criminal damage to property and one count of reckless conduct.

Barnett works as a security guard in the area and is associated with the website, Sweet Auburn Frontline Enforcement.

According to the mission statement on the website, “Sweet Auburn Frontline Enforcement (SAFE) is committed to reclaiming and revitalizing Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn district. Through grassroots action and strategic partnerships, we safeguard its legacy by ensuring safety, accountability, and sustainable growth.”

He is not affiliated with the Atlanta Police Department.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!