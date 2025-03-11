Man known as “Da Vinci” accused of slashing tents at a homeless encampment arrested

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police say the man caught on camera slashing tents at a homeless encampment near Ebenezer Baptist Church on Old Wheat Street is now under arrest.

42-year-old Daniel Barnett, also known as “Da Vinci Barcelo,” was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon while at the Fulton County courthouse for an unrelated case.

He was identified by members of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Barnett faces seven counts of criminal damage to property and one count of reckless conduct.

Barnett works as a security guard in the area and is associated with the website, Sweet Auburn Frontline Enforcement.

According to the mission statement on the website, “Sweet Auburn Frontline Enforcement (SAFE) is committed to reclaiming and revitalizing Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn district. Through grassroots action and strategic partnerships, we safeguard its legacy by ensuring safety, accountability, and sustainable growth.”

He is not affiliated with the Atlanta Police Department.