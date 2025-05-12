Man killed in shooting at troubled South Fulton condominium complex

SOUTH FULTON, GA — A man is dead following a shooting at the Camelot Condominiums near Old National Highway in South Fulton.

Police say the victim was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released, and authorities have not announced any arrests. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Camelot Condos have a history of issues. Five years ago, a fire damaged dozens of units at the complex. In the aftermath, two members of the homeowners association were charged with insurance fraud.

South Fulton police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward as they continue their investigation.