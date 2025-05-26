Man killed in shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at an apartment complex near Lithonia.

Officers responded to the Reserve Apartment Homes on Hillandale Drive Sunday evening, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say the victim died at the scene.

DeKalb County homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and are actively searching for a suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story