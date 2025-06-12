Man killed in apparent self-defense at Buckhead apartment complex

ATLANTA — A domestic dispute turned deadly at a Buckhead apartment complex after a man was shot and killed in what Atlanta police are calling a case of self-defense.

The incident happened at the Cortland Peachtree Battle Apartments located at 2420 Peachtree Road, where investigators say the man showed up at his estranged wife’s residence.

“What we know at this point is this is a domestic dispute where the parties were separated,” said Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Andrew Smith.

Commander Smith said the man entered the building possibly with the help of someone unknowingly holding the door for him and confronted his wife, who was accompanied by two other individuals.

“Often people will hold doors for individuals; there were two shots fired,” Smith said, adding that the man’s estranged wife and the two people with her fought back in self-defense.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No names have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

