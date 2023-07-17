Man kidnaps 19-year-old from work, kills her after chase ends outside area high school

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after police say she was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend at a Wingstop in Fayette County. Officers say the suspect led them on a chase that ended outside a high school in another county.

Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins, 20, is now in custody, according to Fayetteville and Clayton County police departments.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, Fayetteville Police responded to a kidnapping call at Wingstop off North Glynn Street. 911 callers told police a man, identified as Hopkins, came into the restaurant and took his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.

One of the callers said they left in a red Camaro, which officers later spotted and began to follow it. Police say Hopkins eventually sped off from officers near Banks Road and the chase went into Clayton County, where he pulled into Lovejoy High School.

Fayetteville police said their officers did a PIT maneuver to end the chase and they heard several gunshots fired inside the car. They said Hopkins also fired shots at the officers’ cars.

Hopkins and the victim stayed inside the Camaro as officers took cover and gave commands to Hopkins to exit the car. Deputies were able to fire an irritant into the Camaro from a safe distance and take Hopkins into custody.

Officers and deputies found the 19-year-old woman dead with several gunshot wounds. Her name has not been released.

Hopkins will face kidnapping and aggravated assault charges in Fayetteville. The woman’s death investigation will be handled by Clayton County police.

©2023 Cox Media Group