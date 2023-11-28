Man jumps out of emergency exit onto wing of Southwest Airlines plane headed to Atlanta

NEW ORLEANS, La. — It was a not-so-smooth plane ride after a passenger allegedly jumped out of the emergency exit on a flight going to Atlanta.

The incident happened Sunday just before 8 p.m., at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, according to Channel’s 2 ABC-affiliate WGNO.

Passengers were boarding Southwest Airlines flight 3172 from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport when the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said a passenger opened an emergency exit and jumped onto the wing.

According to officials, the plane was still in the skyway and had not been pushed back or moved.

The passenger was caught on the tarmac by deputies. When deputies made contact with the man, they reportedly found that he was incoherent and not fully aware of his surroundings.

Officials believe he was suffering from a mental health emergency. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. He remains hospitalized at this time.

Jefferson Parish authorities said there had been no criminal charges filed, but the investigation has been turned over to federal authorities.

There is no indication the man left anything on the plane, nor was he found in possession of any weapons. No one was injured during the incident.

Since the man was not arrested, the 38-year-old man’s identity will not be released, authorities said. He is believed to reside in Atlanta.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement: “We commend our flight and ground crews for their swift action and apologize to our customers for their inconvenience.”

The flight was canceled following the incident.

