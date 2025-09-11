Man injured after paraglider crash at Barrow County Airport

BARROW COUNTY, GA — A man was hospitalized Wednesday after a paraglider crash at the Barrow County Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible crash just after 1 p.m. at 841 Ronald Wood Rd.

Upon arrival, authorities found the man operating the paraglider and rushed him to a nearby hospital. The identity of the victim and the current extent of his injury are unknown.

Sgt. Domonic Smith with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office credited a citizen who witnessed the crash and called 9-1-1 for helping responders reach the injured man quickly.

“We’re just glad that the citizen that made the phone call was very vigilant on this matter,” Sgt. Smith said. “We are truly grateful.”

The FAA is investigating the crash.