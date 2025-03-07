Local

Man found shot to death in lobby of DeKalb County apartment complex

By WSB Radio News Staff
Candler Forest Apartments The address corresponds to the Candler Forest Apartments in Decatur.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was found shot to death in the lobby of an apartment complex on Thursday night.

Authorities said they responded to the 2100 block of Candler Road around 10:30 p.m. responding to a person shot call. The address corresponds to the Candler Forest Apartments in Decatur.

Neighbors say they think the victim might’ve been involved in an argument with other people before the shooting.

Investigators are still questioning witnesses.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.

