Man found shot in the back outside Bartow County home, deputies say

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Bartow County Wednesday.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Pine Ridge Drive NW in Cartersville on Wednesday evening in reference to shots being fired at a home.

They found Michael Douglas Gravely, a 47-year-old who lives in the area, laying on the ground between two buildings. They say he had been shot in the lower back.

Gravely was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Hours later, 34-year-old Alexander Bradley Smart was arrested and charged with murder.

He is currently being held in the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center without bond.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

