Man found lying in area creek with fractured skull, brain bleed

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is recovering after officials say he was found badly injured in a ravine.

Doraville police said at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, officers received reports of a person bleeding behind a business on Buford Highway.

When officers arrived, they located a man lying in the woods in a ravine. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to investigators, the victim had a fractured skull, broken leg, and brain bleed.

The victim told investigators he was pushed by a man with whom he got into a small argument. The argument quickly escalated, and he began to beat the victim and then pushed him down the hill.

According to the victim, the individual is a homeless man who lives in the area and goes by the name “Cavel.”

The man is described as a tall Hispanic man who is heavy set and was wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans with a blue book bag at the time of the incident.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The current condition of the victim is unknown.

