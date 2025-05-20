Man found dead on top of tank at Qcells facility in Cartersville

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after authorities say a man was found dead a facility in Cartersville on Monday evening.

Fire crews responded to a medical emergency call at the Qcells Facility around 7:15 p.m.

Authorities say they found a Hispanic man in his mid-30s on top of a tank. Crews used SCBA’s and air monitoring to remove the man from the top of the tank. A coroner pronounced the man dead.

The identity of the man was not released by authorities.

According to the Cartersville Fire Department, “the oxygen level at the top of the tank was around 15%, a level too low to survive. A nitrogen leak is a possible cause as no other chemicals or gases are being used in the area.”

The official cause of death of the man remains under investigation.