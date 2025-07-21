Man found dead in Lake Lanier; investigators examine possible electrical hazard

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — A 64-year-old man was pulled from the waters of Lake Lanier Sunday afternoon, and investigators say his death may involve more than just a typical drowning.

Emergency crews responded around 2 p.m. to a private dock on Bambi Road off Lanier Drive in the Young Deer Creek area after a neighbor discovered the man’s body floating near the dock. The man had reportedly been swimming in the area but was not seen going under. His body was recovered by a neighbor before responders arrived.

Authorities from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were all on scene. While the official cause of death has not yet been determined, officials say an electrical current was detected in the water near the dock raising concerns that it may have played a role in the man’s death.

“I stay mostly on the ground where it’s nice and safe and enjoy the lake from a distance,” said Seth Serano, a nearby resident who spoke to Channel 2 Action News. “Drowning reports happen all too frequently.”

The Forsyth County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate and will determine whether electrocution contributed to the incident.

In a separate case, the Forsyth County Coroner is also assisting with another weekend death investigation. Fire crews responding to a vehicle fire on Briar Ridge Way discovered a body inside the burned vehicle. The sheriff’s office is reviewing the circumstances surrounding that case as well.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story