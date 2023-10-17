Man follows elderly women out of Gwinnett Burger King, robs them

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for a man accused of robbing two women in a Burger King parking lot.

The incident happened on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Burger King on Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville.

According to investigators, as two women walked out of the Burger King, the suspect followed them to the car. Police say the women are .

As the 74- and 75-year-old victims were getting into their car, the suspect then got into the back passenger seat and pointed a gun at them, police said.

Gwinnett authorities said the suspect demanded money and ran away after being given some cash.

On Tuesday, officials released a video of the suspect.

He is described as a young Hispanic man, wearing a LA Dodgers hat with a decal on the bill. Investigators said he was wearing a black jacket, and blue, black, and white plaid pants with a crossbody bag.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.

Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.





©2023 Cox Media Group